Actress Han So Hee recently participated in an interview with Sports Chosun to talk about her well-received Netflix series “My Name.”. “My Name” is about a woman named Yoon Ji Woo (Han So Hee), who joins an organized crime ring and, under their direction, infiltrates the police as an undercover agent to learn the truth behind her father’s death. Ahn Bo Hyun co-stars as Jeon Pil Do, her partner in the police force, and Park Hee Soon co-stars as Moo Jin, who takes Yoon Ji Woo under his gang and helps her go undercover in the police.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO