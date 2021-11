Andy Jassy's tenure as CEO is off to a rocky start, at least by Amazon's standards. Jassy issued a stark warning during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Thursday: "In the fourth quarter, we expect to incur several billion dollars of additional costs in our consumer business as we manage through labor supply shortages, increased wage costs, global supply chain issues, and increased freight and shipping costs—all while doing whatever it takes to minimize the impact on customers and selling partners this holiday season. It'll be expensive for us in the short term, but it's the right prioritization for our customers and partners."

