CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, IA

What the Cluck! You Can Stay In A Chicken Coop In Fayette

By Kerri Mac
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever wanted to see how the other half lived? Or maybe just what it's like to sleep where chickens do? Well, we might have found the perfect tiny Airbnb for you. Scrolling through Airbnb's for a place to stay in Iowa is always interesting, but this find sure does...

koel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

You Can Now Stay at a Renovated Semi Truck Trailer Tiny House

For those who love to travel and take part in a unique experience, there may be a company you want to check out. That is, if your travel plans include heading abroad. The European start-up Good Spot is recycling retired truck trailers and converting them into tiny houses. With companies like VRBO and Airbnb offering experiences rather than just hotels, the company found a way to get in on the niche travel experience.
RECYCLING
thehealthyhomeeconomist.com

Chicken Coop Bedding. What Type is Best and Most Affordable?

Evaluation of the different types of chicken coop bedding and which is best for nesting based on price, durability, comfort, and safety for egg-laying hens. Keeping egg-laying chickens is a hot lifestyle trend. While the cultural phenomenon was already in process, emerging food inflation and sparse supermarket shelves are fueling an even faster resurgence!
ANIMALS
The Oregonian

How much protection from the cold does my chicken coop need? Ask an expert

We’re well into fall but gardening continues, and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Fayette, IA
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
International Business Times

5 Beautiful Homes You Can Stay in for the Holidays

Longing to get away from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life? With the holidays coming up, why not plan a getaway for your family so you can all take a break and bond? Here are 5 beautiful homes for you to check out:. Bebop, New Orleans. Perfect for...
TRAVEL
KOEL 950 AM

Celebrate an Iowa Harvest by Staying in a Fayette Grain Bin [PHOTOS]

Here in Iowa, we take some things for granted. The beautiful scenery, with rolling farmland, and even some lovely bluffs (in Northeast Iowa). For those who don't farm, you also may not think much of the grain bins that dot Iowa farmland, but maybe this Airbnb will change your perspective on what a farmer can do with his/her grain bin space.
IOWA STATE
Q97.9

You And 37 Of Your Friends Can Stay In A Maine Castle

We should all feel lucky that we are able to live in a state as diverse as Maine. Farmland and forests to the north, a rugged coastline to the east, quaint cities to the south, and mountains to the west. There really is something magical about the mountains of Western...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Tiny Home#Murphy Bed#Chicken Coop Airbnb
Best Life

If You Notice This at a Restaurant, Don't Eat There, Virus Experts Warn

For a year and half, many of us have traded takeout, delivery, and cooking at home for meals out at restaurants, which closed their indoor dining spaces to prevent the spread of COVID. But as more and more restaurants have welcomed customers back for indoor dining with COVID-19 case numbers improving and a large portion of the population vaccinated, many people in the U.S. are now back to eating inside like it's 2019. Around 62 percent of U.S. adults say they now feel comfortable going out to eat and eating inside, according to ongoing data tracking from the Morning Consult as of Oct. 6. But virus experts are warning that dining indoors isn't equally safe at every single restaurant—and there are some clear signs you should pick another spot to eat. Read on to find out what they say is the ultimate red flag you shouldn't eat at a particular restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Need Chicken? You Can Get A Free Twenty Pound Box This Weekend

One of the organizations I work with is The Food Bank. I don't get to go the meetings often, but whenever I get an email from them about an event or a donation drive or anything like that I make sure to pass it on to you guys. Food insecurity is a huge issue here in Pettis County. It's kind of one of those "hidden problems" that don't get addressed as well as they should be.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Pets
POPSUGAR

The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

10 Popular Cracker Barrel Breakfast Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Cracker Barrel has been serving U.S. road trippers and Southern food aficionados since 1969 when former oilman Danny Evins founded the brand in Lebanon, Tennessee. The restaurant has earned its share of devotees over the years with its unique blend of homestyle cooking and gift-shop kitsch. Every location has a Country Store in addition to a sit-down restaurant, selling a mix of music, souvenirs, clothing, and old-timey candy. Visitors to the chain's over 400 locations get to taste a little slice of retro Americana, whiling away an afternoon on of the brand's iconic front porch rocking chairs while admiring the authentic antiques and knickknacks that decorate each restaurant. Cracker Barrel's many quirks, like the peg game you can play at your table while waiting for your food, give it more personality than you would expect from a chain with outposts in 45 states.
LEBANON, TN
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
ABC News

Plan the turkey purchase ahead this Thanksgiving

Turkey is the centerpiece staple of Thanksgiving, but there could be a slight slump in size and availability this year, which could mean pricier poultry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has predicted a minor drop in production this quarter with an expected dip from 1,451 million pounds of tender turkey this time last year to 1,420 million this year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy