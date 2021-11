For the first time ever, the MSU Denver volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the country for NCAA Division II. The Roadrunners, who had been ranked No. 2 for the past three weeks, took over the top spot in the American Volleyball Coaches' Association poll released Monday after improving to 16-2 while extending their winning streak to 14 matches last weekend. The Roadrunners are 10-0 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO