GameStop In-Store PS5 Restock Event – October 29

A new video exposing Walmart "hoarding" PS5 consoles amid an extreme stock shortage has gone viral over on TikTok. In 2020, the PS5 was very challenging to buy, especially during the holiday season. In 2021, the console has been even harder to buy, and this difficulty is about to increase with this year's holiday season. In other words, if you don't already have a PS5, the chances you'll be playing one this Christmas are slim. It doesn't matter if you're shopping with GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Costco, or any other retailer, buying the PS5 is an uphill battle due to primarily a supply shortage. Why is there a supply shortage? Well, there's several factors contributing to the shortage, including a microchip shortage, backed-up ports, backed-up production, and a scarcity of shipping containers. Making the shortage worse are scalpers, who are able to gobble up stock with bots that order the console en masse and sell the stock at inflated prices on eBay and other reseller sites.

