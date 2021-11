The Redmi Note 11 series and the Redmi Watch 2 are coming to China later this week (October 28 to be precise), and latest information suggests, the budget Redmi Smart Band Pro is also on the way. The band will adorn a rectangular body and a rubber strap akin to the Mi Band 6. The smart wearable is directly pitted against the Huawei watch Fit, and will partly compete with the Samsung Galaxy Fit market segment. The gadget will follow its predecessor, the Redmi Smart Band that came last year.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO