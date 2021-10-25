CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Scandalous Google antitrust suit accuses company of market manipulation, collusion, and worse

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
Android Police
 6 days ago

It's hard to keep track of all of the lawsuits Google is facing these days, but one of its most significant legal challenges from the past year is a barrage of antitrust lawsuits filed by both the Department of Justice and several state attorneys general. Thanks to some newly-unredacted filings first...

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Online Advertising#Antitrust#Lawsuits#The Department Of Justice
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
Android Police

Roku might lose Amazon Prime Video next

For more than half a year now, we've watched from the sidelines as Roku and Google feuded back and forth over the fate of YouTube TV. Months after an expired contract came and went, the fight came to a head as Google announced it would pull YouTube from new devices in December. As if that wasn't bad enough for Roku, a new storm is forming on the horizon, this time concerning the fate of Amazon Prime Video.
NFL
Android Police

Weekend poll: Do you use widgets on your home screen?

Widgets have been a part of Android since the very beginning, way back when you could run out to your local T-Mobile store to pick up a G1. They've come a long way since then, but not without some bumps in the road. Android 12 has found Google refocusing on design, with dozens of new widgets for its first-party apps and services. Of course, whether that's swayed anyone back to throwing a bunch of widgets on their home screen is another question entirely.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Android Police

How to share or export bookmarks from Google Chrome

The ability to bookmark links has been a staple browser feature since the early Netscape Navigator days, and it’s now common practice to save interesting websites and services we come across on the internet. Whether you're researching a school project or planning your next vacation, saving URLs as bookmarks helps to keep the search organized. It's also handy to simply use bookmarks as quick access to your most frequently visited sites. While Google Chrome has made it easy to access your bookmarks across your devices, there’s no obvious way of sharing multiple bookmarks with others.
SOFTWARE
Fudzilla

Google spins on antitrust bills

It seems that Big Tech has suddenly become rather protective of small businesses with Google claiming that antitrust bills before different governments could harm SMES. This sounds counter intuitive given that small businesses can’t form monopolies and the laws are mostly targeted at Big Tech outfits like Google which can and do.
SMALL BUSINESS
AFP

Meta: Facebook's high-stakes bet to save itself

Facebook's name change offers a convenient diversion as scandal plagues the platform, but the new handle is also key to the firm's costly effort to save itself from very real threats, experts said. Jokes and vitriol poured in after CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the new corporate handle "Meta," with critics blasting it as a transparent effort to distract from its whistleblower crisis. But Zuckerberg argued the name demonstrates the company's commitment to building its "metaverse," a virtual reality version of the internet that would make online experiences -- like chatting with a friend or attending a concert -- feel face-to-face. Making a success of the aspirational ambition though would help address real, long-term threats like an eroding youth user base, regulatory scrutiny and even the sway fellow giants like Apple hold over Facebook.
INTERNET
Axios

Exclusive: Google warns customers about antitrust bills

Google on Thursday warned some customers that antitrust bills targeting the tech giant could jeopardize the services small businesses rely on. Why it matters: By turning to its customers, Google could drum up opposition from small businesses that may give lawmakers pause in advancing legislation. Driving the news: Google is...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Google Is Emailing Customers To Oppose Big Tech Antitrust Bills

Google is emailing businesses that use its services to warn them about proposed antitrust legislation targeting major tech companies, a Google spokesperson confirmed. The search giant is sending emails to small and medium-sized businesses that use Google services, like Ads and Analytics, with links to a blog post providing information on recent antitrust bills, Axios first reported. The post encourages businesses to subscribe to future updates about the legislation.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Google Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Shareholder Suit

Google is urging the Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision to allow investors to proceed with a claim that the company misled them by waiting too long to disclose a data breach that affected Google+ users. In a petition made available this week, Google says the ruling --...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy