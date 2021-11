A new battery manufacturing facility is coming, thanks to a joint venture from Stellantis N.V. and LG Energy Solution. Through a memorandum of understanding, the companies will establish a new battery manufacturing facility that will produce battery cells and modules for North America while helping power Stellantis’ goal of more than 40% of its sales in the U.S. made up of electrified vehicles by 2030. The announcement says it is targeted to start by the first quarter of 2024, and the plant aims to have an annual production capacity of 40 gigawatt hours.

