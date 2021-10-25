CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia’s Delimobil targets over $900 million valuation in U.S. IPO

By Metro US
Metro International
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Russian car-sharing company Delimobil Holding S.A. said on Monday it would look to raise as much as $240 million in a U.S. initial public offering at a valuation of more than $900 million. The company plans to sell 20 million...

www.metro.us

