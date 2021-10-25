CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County District Attorney, Judges Silent on Ending Cash Bail

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Party for Socialism and Liberation Chester County and the Downingtown Community Focus Project released the following statement on the continuing efforts to end cash bail in Chester County:. “On October 4th, 2021, the Party for Socialism and Liberation Chester County and the Downingtown Community...

Comments / 1

BBZPA
6d ago

Perhaps people could be responsible and not commit crimes in the first place. Then there would not be a need for bail.

