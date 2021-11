Flint, MI– After months of preparation, the Flint Police Department’s new helicopter is set to be up in the air this weekend for Halloween and the day before. “It will be up in the air hopefully…on Angel’s night, and it will help us push back against any additional elements of crime,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said during a press conference on Oct. 28. “Kids are gonna be out trick-or-treating for Halloween, and we’re going to have an extra eye and ear to be able to help us keep residents safe in this community.”

