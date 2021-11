Continental rail operator Eurostar is set to trial a new biometric identity verification technology that promises seamless travel across borders.Created by identity, payments and data protection developer Entrust, the system allows travellers to register their face and passport ahead of travel for a touch-free journey through border checks.Once at St Pancras or other Eurostar hubs, passengers will have their face scanned in order to board trains and move through passport control.It means that holidaymakers no longer need to show passports, boarding passes and other travel documents at every stage of their journey, enabling them to move much more quickly through...

