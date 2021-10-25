CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Egypt's president says he won't extend state of emergency

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

CAIRO — Egypt's president said Monday he will not extend the state of emergency that had been imposed across the country for more than...

www.startribune.com

Shropshire Star

Ecuador’s president brings in state of emergency to combat crime

Guillermo Lasso made specific reference to drug trafficking as he announced the decree. President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency to confront drug trafficking and other crimes in Ecuador, saying the military and police will take to the streets to provide security. In a national broadcast, the president said...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ex-president Macri Back In Argentina, Says Won't Testify In Sub Spying Case

Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri returned to his country Tuesday, but said he will not give a statement in a probe about alleged spying on relatives of 44 sailors who died in the sinking of a navy submarine. "I will not appear until the issues that my lawyer will raise...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cancelling emergency state proves Egypt safe, stable: experts

CAIRO, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's decision to cancel the state of emergency sent a message to the world that the North African country is safe and stable after it has eliminated terrorism, Egypt's political and security experts said. The experts stressed that the new decision is also a good...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Cairo#Coptic Christians
coingeek.com

Mexico won’t legalize digital currency payments, president says

Mexico has no interest in making digital currencies legal tender, the country’s president has made clear. In a recent press conference, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claimed that the country would retain its orthodox financial system and focus on streamlining different aspects of this system. Ever since El Salvador legalized...
POLITICS
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
kfgo.com

Jerusalem mayor says he won’t shun U.S. consulate if it reopens

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Jerusalem’s mayor dismissed media speculation on Tuesday that a U.S. consulate for Palestinians in the city would be denied municipal services if the Biden administration reopens it despite Israeli opposition. The rightist mayor, Moshe Lion, also said Washington’s plan to reverse the Trump administration’s subsuming of the...
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Calls mounting for removing Lebanon minister over Gulf row

BEIRUT — Pressure is mounting on Lebanese leaders to remove a Cabinet minister whose comments on the war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia. The head of the country's Maronite Catholic Church called for "decisive action" in his Sunday sermon, suggesting he wanted the minister to resign.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Rebels claim control of Ethiopian city, sparking govt denials

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY

