Brandi Carlile to Captivate Crowds With Run Supporting ‘In These Silent Days’

By Jon Freeman
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
Brandi Carlile made her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend with explosive performances of “Broken Horses” and “Right on Time” that earned extended applause from the studio audience. Carlile will take that captivating stage presence on the road in 2022 with the headlining Beyond These Silent Days Tour , which gets underway next summer.

Named for Carlile’s new album In These Silent Days , the tour picks up June 11th at the famed Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, followed by stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, and St. Paul. Carlile will play back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on July 8th and 9th, then do it again two months later at Colorado’s Red Rocks on September 9th and 10th. Additional stops include LA’s Greek Threatre, Boston’s TD Garden, and New York’s Madison Square Garden, where the trek wraps up on October 22nd.

Guests at select shows will include Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, Indigo Girls, Celisse, Ani DeFranco, Allison Russell, and Brittany Howard. Tickets go on sale on October 28th at 10 a.m. local time .

Carlile also has a handful of live performances that precede her headlining tour. Next February, she’ll headline her Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico, with performers including Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Indigo Girls, Allison Russell, and Yola, then in April, she’s set to make appearances at Moon Crush 2022 and Stagecoach.

Brandi Carlile Tour Dates

June 11 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
June 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ the Greek Theatre
July 8 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 9 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

IN THIS ARTICLE
Rolling Stone

