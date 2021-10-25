CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop Culture Happy Hour

NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of us are about to have the experience of opening our front doors to find witches, goblins, ghosts and those guards from "Squid Game" standing on our porches. Why? Because it's almost Halloween. STEPHEN THOMPSON, HOST:. So we decided this would be a good time to talk...

www.npr.org

wortfm.org

Celebrating Black Women in Pop Culture

In 2013, culture critic Zeba Blay was the first person to use the hashtag #carefreeblackgirls. It would go on to become a viral term celebrating Black women online. Now, eight years later, she has published a book of pop culture essays with the same name, Carefree Black Girls, which she describes as “a meditation on what it means to be a Black woman and truly be ‘carefree.'”
ENTERTAINMENT
mdcthereporter.com

Vampires In Pop Culture Will Never Die

You’ve undoubtedly been immersed in the so-called Twilight Renaissance during the last couple of years, whether you’ve actively participated or not. The internet is once again gripped by the vampire craze of the early 2000s, with Twilight merchandise trending on TikTok. Even celebrities are displaying their affection for these imaginary...
TV & VIDEOS
Post-Bulletin

NerdinOut Con fuels pop culture creativity

It’s not often that superheroes, video game characters and creations from Japanese anime can be seen mixing in Rochester. On Saturday, NerdinOut Con added one of TV’s Power Rangers, a "Baywatch" star and a variety of other pop culture celebrities to the mix to meet the needs of the thousands of collectors, gamers and others who gathered for the three-day event at Mayo Civic Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
Variety

Hollywood Horror Creators on the Best Horror Books to Read This Halloween

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Any horror fan would agree that a deliberate amalgamation of details goes into creating a truly frightening experience for the viewer. From striking imagery to chilling sounds to eerie music, it goes without saying that any horror story can benefit from the features inherent to a visual format. But who and what do the spooky trend setters of today turn to for inspiration, or just...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC4

Survey: What are the most recognizable pop culture figures for Gen Z?

(ABC4) – What’s the most iconic character in pop culture? Your answer will most likely vary depending on your age and the entertainment options you were exposed to. A new survey aimed to figure out which character Generation Z is most familiar with. Gen Z is defined as anyone who was born in the year […]
VIDEO GAMES
keysweekly.com

TOP 10 SCARIEST MOVIES

Halloween-inspired tales have shaped much of the American film noir and horror landscape of today. From Edgar Allan Poe to Stephen King, the human imagination continues boundlessly to explore the savage depths of human nature — while considering the shrouded influences of specters and devilish forces all around us. To celebrate this unhallowed of seasons, the Keys Weekly team recommends time-honored films that are sure to make you leave a light on at bedtime with our…
MOVIES
Complex

The Best Last-Minute Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes

People spend all year long looking forward to Spooky SZN, and somehow, we still end up searching for the perfect last-minute Halloween costume. The holiday is quickly creeping up on us, but there’s no need to settle for something basic just because procrastination won again. This year provided us with a wide range of memorable moments from TV, movies, and pop culture events that can easily serve as inspiration for your ensemble. Look no further than your favorite show’s characters, celebrities, and this year’s biggest box office hits for last-minute costume ideas you can pull together with little to no effort and in no time.
TV SHOWS
99.9 The Point

Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
MOVIES
EW.com

14 pop culture advent calendars for geeky holiday fun

Winter is fast approaching, and along with that comes all the winter holidays and festivities. Chances are, you've heard the warnings about supply chain issues and shipping delays that will affect your holiday orders, and are aware that you may not be able to count on last-minute gifts to arrive on time. That means you're best off ordering everything you'll need for the holiday season as soon as possible, including gifts, decorations, outfits, and — yes — advent calendars. To help you get a head start on your holiday countdowns, we've rounded up some of the best pop culture-inspired advent calendars you can buy or preorder right now, so you won't have to miss out on any holiday fun.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

From ET to Stranger Things: take our Halloween pop culture quiz

Some years ago, Halloween surpassed Christmas as my favourite time of year. Much of my enjoyment of Halloween, however, comes filtered through my love of Halloween on screen: those moments in movies and on television where characters head out trick or treating, or when supernatural forces go haywire around the 31st. As a Halloween-curious child growing up in an era when trick or treating was either frowned upon or welcomed with friendly bafflement (“Um … here’s an apple and a packet of chips?”), my Halloween fantasies were fostered by the silver screen. So much so that in 2018, I welcomed trick or treaters while dressed as Michael from ET ... dressed in his Halloween costume.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Did Not Seem Pleased with Behavior of Recent Contestant

During Sunday night’s primetime episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak seemed ever so slightly annoyed with special guest Mario Cantone. The Sex and the City actor was one of three new celebrity contestants on the popular game show last night. And let’s just say he left quite the impression during his appearance, but mostly in a good way. Cantone got off to a hot start when he answered the show’s first puzzle. He also went on to secure a huge payday for his favorite charity.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA

