How to buy Abbott Laboratories shares

The medical devices industry is rebounding from its pandemic-led decline in demand with the rescheduling of elective surgeries and the increasing need for services by an aging population. Continuing innovations and the integration of advanced technologies positions the industry well for growth. Therefore, we think prominent players in this space, Abbott (ABT) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD), should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in Abbott Park, Ill., and Danvers, Mass.-based Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) are two prominent players in the medical devices industry. ABT discovers, develops, and sells health care products focused on cardiovascular, diabetes care, diagnostics, neuromodulation, nutrition, and medicine. The company operates through four segments--Established Pharmaceutical Products; Diagnostic Products; Nutritional Products; and Medical Devices. ABMD, in comparison, manufactures and markets medical devices and technologies that provide circulatory support and oxygenation. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. Both companies sell their products through direct sales and clinical support personnel worldwide.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 13 DAYS AGO