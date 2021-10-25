How to buy Abbott Laboratories shares

Increasing pet adoption and heightened expenditure on animal health care have helped veterinary companies achieve solid growth amid the pandemic. And we think two prominent industry participants, Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY) and IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), should benefit from the industry’s long-term growth prospects. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Erlangen, Germany-based Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY) and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) in Westbrook, Maine, are two prominent players in the diagnostics and research industry. SMMNY is a medical technology company that operates through four segments--Imaging; Diagnostics; Varian; and Advanced Therapies. The company offers equipment performance management, clinical education, e-learning, asset management, managed departmental services, and digital health products and services. In comparison, IDXX manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal, veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company also sells portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.
