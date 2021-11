For cigarette smokers and those who use cannabis, it can be challenging to beat the habit.In September 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that tobacco kills more than half a million adults yearly in the United States.Many smokers want to stop, and over 400,000 of them call state-funded quitlines for assistance each year.Marijuana use among tobacco users is common and may impede quitting, but co-use rates among quitline callers are unknown.In an effort to stop, some people are taking natural routes such as smoking lavender and other herbs to beat the habit while “simulating” the act of smoking.But despite...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO