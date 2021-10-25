Researchers Find a Link Between a Racing Heart and Brain Circuits

We often talk about the strengths and weaknesses of different kinds of medical research, a basic understanding of which is necessary for any meaningful Science-Based Medicine assessment of medical claims. For example, in vitro research allows for highly controlled environments and interventions and can use human cells, but mostly looks at cells in isolation, and therefore misses many potential factors. Meanwhile, animal research allows scientists to examine whole-organism responses to different interventions, and also allows detailed examination of tissue after the fact. The primary limitation, however, is that non-human animals are not humans, and biological differences can affect outcomes. Human research allows for a determination of results in actual people, but has significant ethical and pragmatic limitations. This is why medical researchers use a range of research options, to combine the strengths of different approaches to get the most reliable answers.

