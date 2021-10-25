CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Researchers Find a Link Between a Racing Heart and Brain Circuits

By Kristen Lawrence
powerofpositivity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study done on brain circuits discovered which ones may lead to a racing heart, a characteristic of specific psychiatric disorders. People who suffer from anxiety, addiction, or other mental illnesses have heightened states of arousal. The heart starts to race, blood pressure increases, and the breath becomes shallow when...

www.powerofpositivity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The Secret Link Between Sleep and Diabetes

Rest is best—especially if you’re trying to curb a diabetes diagnosis. Just one sleepless night could increase your risk for Type 2 diabetes, according to a study in the American Journal of Physiology—Endocrinology and Metabolism. Researchers at Toho University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan found that sleep-deprived mice had higher blood glucose levels and fat content in the liver—both of which are linked to insulin resistance and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Deficiency Linked To Brain Damage

Brain shrinkage was six times more likely in those with low levels of this vitamin. Vitamin B12 may protect against brain shrinkage with age, research finds. People with higher vitamin B12 levels were six times less likely to suffer brain shrinkage. Vitamin B12 levels can be boosted through supplementation or...
HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

Study Finds Link between Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) And Sleep

As more studies are conducted, mounting evidence is showing a relationship between peripheral artery disease (PAD) and sleep. PAD is often caused by atherosclerosis, which is when there’s a buildup of fats and other debris from the bloodstream in the arteries. The symptoms of peripheral artery disease (PAD) can range...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

Scientists discover cause of Alzheimer's progression in brain

Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease reach different regions of the brain early and then accumulate over the course of decades, according to a new study Friday. The research, published in Science Advances, is the first to use human data to quantify the speed of the molecular processes leading to the neurodegenerative condition, and could eventually have important implications for how scientists design treatments. It also upends a long-held theory that said Alzheimer's progression was mainly caused by clusters spreading between different brain regions in a "chain reaction," as has been found in mice and was thought true of people too. "Two things came together that really made this work possible," Georg Meisl, a chemist at the University of Cambridge and the paper's lead author told AFP.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Race#Heart Rate#Friedman Brain Institute#Pnas
Genetic Engineering News

Protein in Brain Linked with Obesity and Insatiable Appetite in Mice

Researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) have identified a protein that plays a key role in how the brain regulates appetite and metabolism. Their studies in rodents demonstrated that loss of the protein, XRN1, from the forebrain, leads to extreme appetite and obesity in mice. Mice without XRN1 were resistant to the appetite-suppressing hormone, leptin, and to insulin, and demonstrated increased activity of a type of neuron in the hypothalamus that releases the appetite stimulant, AgRP.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Exploring the Link Between ADHD and Exercise

Performing regular exercise plays a key role in promoting various areas of brain health, regardless of whether a person has ADHD. Let’s first review how exercise stimulates mental health. Can improve memory. Memory has the potential to decline throughout the aging process, in part due to changes in blood flow...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Study of Mice Watching Movies Reveals Brain Circuit That Ensures Vision Remains Reliable

A study of mice watching movies shows our brain cells rely on a circuit of inhibitory neurons to help ensure that the same images are represented consistently. When it comes to processing vision, the brain is full of noise. Information moves from the eyes through many connections in the brain. Ideally, the same image would be reliably represented the same way each time, but instead different groups of cells in the visual cortex can become stimulated by the same scenes. So how does the brain ultimately ensure fidelity in processing what we see? A team of neuroscientists in the Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT found out by watching the brains of mice while they watched movies.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Study finds link between sleep habits and weight gain in newborns

Infants who sleep longer through the night and with fewer interruptions may be less likely to become overweight during their first six months of life, according to a study published in the journal SLEEP. While the research only showed a link – not a cause-effect relationship – between infants’ sleep and weight, the findings suggest that newborns can reap some of the same health benefits that others get from consistent, quality shut-eye.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
yale.edu

Machine learning reveals brain networks involved in child aggression

Child psychiatric disorders, such as oppositional defiant disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), can feature outbursts of anger and physical aggression. A better understanding of what drives these symptoms could help inform treatment strategies. Yale researchers have now used a machine learning-based approach to uncover disruptions of brain connectivity in children displaying aggression.
MENTAL HEALTH
knkx.org

UW research captures link between exercise, screen time during the pandemic and kids' mental health

It isn’t necessarily surprising to find that more physical activity and less time in front of a screen leads to better mental health outcomes. But the findings of a new study from the University of Washington School of Medicine do provide potential indicators of the pandemic's short-term and long-term effect on children, said Pooja Tandon, an associate professor of pediatrics at UW and the study’s lead author.
SEATTLE, WA
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Mini-Brains for Disease Research

We often talk about the strengths and weaknesses of different kinds of medical research, a basic understanding of which is necessary for any meaningful Science-Based Medicine assessment of medical claims. For example, in vitro research allows for highly controlled environments and interventions and can use human cells, but mostly looks at cells in isolation, and therefore misses many potential factors. Meanwhile, animal research allows scientists to examine whole-organism responses to different interventions, and also allows detailed examination of tissue after the fact. The primary limitation, however, is that non-human animals are not humans, and biological differences can affect outcomes. Human research allows for a determination of results in actual people, but has significant ethical and pragmatic limitations. This is why medical researchers use a range of research options, to combine the strengths of different approaches to get the most reliable answers.
SCIENCE
universityofcalifornia.edu

How sexism hinders brain research

Why does Alzheimer’s Disease afflict far more women than men? Why do some women report problems with memory and concentration during menopause?. Science can offer few answers, for a simple if frustrating reason: Over the decades, there has been relatively little research on the female brain. Emily Jacobs, associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at UC Santa Barbara, points to two main reasons for this discrepancy: Unfounded assumptions that have been passed down from generation to generation, and the fact that the vast majority of neuroscientists are men.
BERKELEY, CA
NIH Director's Blog

Scientists use human-derived brain cells to develop more realistic ‘disease-in-a-dish’ models of Alzheimer’s

A pair of studies published recently report the creation of new “disease-in-a-dish” models of Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. The studies were published by two groups, both supported in part by NIA, and both using human-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to create models that realistically mimic Alzheimer’s disease, providing a new avenue for studying the cellular mechanisms underlying Alzheimer’s and the development of potential treatment strategies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers improve method to map brain cell connectivity in zebrafish

Virginia Tech scientists have improved their method to map the zebrafish brain—an advance that could improve understanding of how the human brain functions. "A wiring diagram of the brain would be a powerful tool to understand diseases of connectivity," said Yuchin Albert Pan, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund Eminent Research Scholar in Developmental Neuroscience at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. "Autism spectrum disorder, for example, is characterized by a loss of long-distance connections and increase in local connections. Most neuropsychiatric disorders have connectivity aspects."
SCIENCE
Pyramid

Researchers find more cases of broken heart syndrome

It turns out you really can suffer or die from a broken heart. Researchers from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center found more and more Americans are being diagnosed with broken heart syndrome, also known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy or stress cardiomyopathy. “Although the global COVID-19 pandemic has posed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

Researchers reveal major COVID side effects on the brain

Memory loss and brain fog may be long-term coronavirus symptoms, researchers discovered in a new study. The study — published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open — reviewed data for 740 participants, some of whom were infected with the coronavirus and some who had received the COVID-19 vaccine. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy