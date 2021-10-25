12 Habits That Make Attracting Positivity Easy

In a world of excess and waste, it’s normal if you’re searching for efficient and environmentally-friendly ways to go about your daily life. Sure, you might not be ready to limit all of your trash and waste to a single Mason jar, as Lauren Singer famously did, but you are far from alone if you want to do your part to cut back on your own waste. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the United States generated 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste in 2018, a number that translates to 4.9 pounds of waste per person in the U.S. per day. (The EPA does not provide numbers for how much of that waste was generated by individuals or by companies offloading certain goods, such as unsold merchandise or expired food.) So what can one person do? One option is to consider a lifestyle shift toward a lower-waste way of living.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO