CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brandi Carlile Announces 2022 Tour Dates

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1WrN_0ccARUu800

After her stirring performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Brandi Carlile announced on Monday (October 25) her upcoming 2022 tour dates.

For fans, ticket pre-sale will commence on Thursday (Oct. 28) with general on-sale availability on Friday (Oct. 29). For more purchase information, visit Carlile’s website here.

On Monday, Carlile took to Twitter to amplify the announcement, saying, “Hey friends! Don’t miss us on our ‘Beyond These Silent Days’ Tour! I NEED to be with my people again and absolutely throw down with y’all. Sign up for the BC newsletter before 5pm PST Tues. to receive a pre-sale code, which gives you FIRST ACCESS to tickets! Link in bio!”

Also on Twitter, Carlile praised her co-workers for a week on SNL, saying, “You sure do know how to make a girls dreams come true @nbcsnl! The twins and I are eternally grateful to have shared the stage with the comedic genius that is @jasonsudeikis and the wonderful once in a lifetime cast and crew at SNL – I will NEVER forget it.”

The six-time Grammy Award-winner also released her memoir, Broken Horses, earlier this year, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller. She’s also recently noted she’d like to be the new frontperson for Soundgarden. What a time to be her!

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

(On-sale this Friday, October 29 at 10:00am local time)

November 6—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall (SOLD OUT)

February 1-5—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April 22—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 2022

April 29—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival

June 11—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre†

July 8—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 9—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 30—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center+

August 6—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

August 18—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion§

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre~

September 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

October 21—Boston, MA—TD Garden^

October 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden^

*with special guests Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse

†with special guest Lucius

‡with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

+with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse

#with special guests Ani DeFranco and Celisse

§with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

~with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

^with special guest Brittany Howard

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Brandi Carlile to Captivate Crowds With Run Supporting 'In These Silent Days'

Brandi Carlile made her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend with explosive performances of “Broken Horses” and “Right on Time” that earned extended applause from the studio audience. Carlile will take that captivating stage presence on the road in 2022 with the headlining Beyond These Silent Days Tour,
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

'SNL': Watch Brandi Carlile's Gale-Force Debut

For her first-ever performance on Saturday Night Live, country singer Brandi Carlile launched right into her defiant heartland jam, “Broken Horses,” wearing a gleaming Elvis-inspired gold lamé suit. But for all the glam, the energy of the music was straight barroom rock and roll. Carlile wielded her burnished guitar like she was steering a colt, her streaky brown hair hanging loosely around her face.
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

Brandi Carlile Makes ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut

Brandi Carlile made her debut on Saturday Night Live. The singer-songwriter performed songs from her recently released album, In These Silent Days, and also hinted at an upcoming tour announcement with a teaser appearing on her website as well. SNL alum and last night’s host Jason Sudeikis introduced Carlile, who...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Brandi Carlile Lived Her Dreams With 'SNL' Performance Debut

Brandi Carlile manifested that she'd perform on Saturday Night Live years ago and on Oct. 23, her wish came true. "How it started vs how it's going," she captioned an Instagram photo of her on the SNL stage from three years ago. "Repost Aug. 21, 2018: On a recent trip to NYC when I was lucky enough to perform on @latenightseth I wandered accidentally into the SNL studio looking for the bathroom! I saw the stage and it took my breath away... I don't know why but I've always seen it as a definitive "ok now you're a rockstar" moment in a person's musical life...I just HAD to grab a pic on the iconic Saturday Night Live stage. ONE DAY we'll get there man! Dreams come true every day."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Mclachlan
Person
Brittany Howard
Person
Brandi Carlile
xpn.org

Watch Brandi Carlile bring ‘In These Silent Days’ to SNL

Singer-songwriter and XPN favorite Brandi Carlile was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Backed as always by Tim Hanseroth on guitar, Phil Hanseroth on bass, and drummer Chris Powell, Carlile opened with “Broken Horses,” a vibrant rocker from her new album Right On Time, and for her second song, she laid on the drama (and worked her impressive vocal chops) for a soaring performance of the album’s lead single “Right On Time.”
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

Brandi Carlile Lights Up ‘SNL’ Stage During Double Performance

Live from New York, it’s Brandi Carlile catching the attention of millions of viewers as the singer-songwriter shined brightly during her appearance on Saturday Night Live (October 23). Carlile earned the coveted honor to perform on the hit sketch comedy show alongside host and former SNL player Jason Sudeikis. She...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks Amphitheatre#Madison Square Garden#Bc#Snl#New York Times
Page Six

Brandi Carlile joins Stand Up for Heroes 2021 benefit

This year’s Stand Up for Heroes benefit is getting even more musical. Brandi Carlile has been added to the lineup for the annual philanthropic event, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The “Right on Time” singer will join headliner Bruce Springsteen at the show, which will take place at New York City’s Alice Tully Hall on Nov. 8.
CELEBRITIES
9NEWS

Brandi Carlile books Red Rocks performances after 'SNL' performance

MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile is returning to Colorado to play two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Lucius and Allison Russell will open Friday's concert while The Indigo Girls and Allison Russell join Saturday's performance. Carlile has announced new tour dates following her debut as...
DENVER, CO
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Brandi Carlile play ‘SNL’ ++ “What Up With That?” & more

Brandi Carlile was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, playing two songs from her brand new album In These Silent Days, "Broken Horses" and "Right on Time." Watch video of that below. Former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis was this week's host and he revived a couple...
CELEBRITIES
KLAW 101

Brandi Carlile ‘Flattered,’ But ‘Surprised and Disappointed,’ to Be Considered for Pop, Not Americana Grammys in 2022

Brandi Carlile's current single, "Right on Time," is eligible for nominations at the 2022 Grammy Awards — but not in the all-genre awards show's Americana categories, or even in its country ones. Instead, the singer-songwriter revealed on Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 26), the Recording Academy has opted to consider the song in its pop sector.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
JamBase

Watch Brandi Carlile & Lucius Perform On ‘Ellen’

Brandi Carlile served as the musical guest on today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Carlile and her band were joined by Lucius vocalists Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig for a performance of “You And Me On The Rock.”. “You And Me On The Rock” is featured on Brandi’s recently...
CELEBRITIES
liveforlivemusic.com

Brandi Carlile Schedules ‘Beyond These Silent Days Tour’ For Summer 2022

Brandi Carlile has announced dates for the Beyond These Silent Days Tour, set to commence in summer 2022. The announcement comes on the heels of the singer-songwriter’s latest album, In These Silent Days. The 11-date trek is loaded with heavy-hitting venues, beginning on June 11th with a show at the...
CELEBRITIES
PopMatters

Brandi Carlile’s ‘In These Silent Days’ Is Stylistically Diverse and Stunningly Good

Brandi Carlile has been busy over the three-plus years since her previous album, By the Way, I Forgive You, became a commercial breakthrough and netted her mainstream recognition, including three Grammy wins. There was the debut album of the Highwomen, her country supergroup with Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby, and Maren Morris in the fall of 2019. She also performed Joni Mitchell‘s Blue in its entirety later that year with Mitchell in attendance. Over the lockdown of 2020, she completed her autobiography Broken Horses, which was published in 2021 April.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Billy Strings Plays ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and Shares Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning musician, Billy Strings, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (October 25) and performed his signature heart-pumping acoustic bluegrass music for a rendition of the song, “Red Daisy.”. Watch the performance for the song from Strings’ album, Renewal, below. Of Renewal, which Strings released earlier this year, the...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Brandi Carlile Plays “You And Me On The Rock” on ‘Ellen’; Expresses Disappointment with Grammys; Hypes Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Brandi Carlile, visited the popular daytime television show The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, October 27 to perform her new single, “You And Me On The Rock.”. Check out the video below. But earlier in the week, the decorated artist took a moment to express her disappointment...
CELEBRITIES
KLAW 101

Brandi Carlile Says She Has Another Book in the Works

Brandi Carlile is hard at work on a second book. The singer-songwriter shared the news in a recent interview with Billboard. "It turns out I like long-form writing," Carlile tells the magazine. "it’s taken me to a new place in my life that I had shut myself down to after not finishing high school, and it makes me feel capable in a way I didn’t know I was before."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy