NEEDHAM, Mass. — Come with us to a far (and we mean far) away land where horse and buggies are a regular mode of travel, French is the local language, and they fly a different sort of red, white, and blue flag. No, we haven’t left the United States (though the people here live farther north than most Canadians!). Tonight we visit Aroostook County, Maine where the potato harvest is so big that schools shut down and students lend a hand. And speaking of schools, US News and World Report recently named Aroostook’s Maine School of Science and Mathematics one of the best high schools in the country. If this has your inner science nerd excited, watch a local scientist lead us on a tour of the solar system.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 10 DAYS AGO