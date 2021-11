President Biden won the 2020 election by making two pledges: not to be Donald Trump, and to return something approaching regular order to Washington politics. The 46th president checked the first box on Inauguration Day, but he has failed to tick the second for a curious reason: Despite a half-century of building expertise in the way Washington operates, Biden's legislative experience didn't prepare him to govern from the executive branch. He wasn't ready to make decisions and follow through to ensure his objectives were achieved.

