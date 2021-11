Over eight seasons in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight end Eric Ebron had only recorded four rushing attempts (for -7 combined yards, but two touchdowns) in 103 career games heading into Sunday night’s clash with the Seattle Seahawks. That’s not that surprising, considering that his job is more about catching passes (344 career receptions for 3,790 yards and 32 touchdowns). But the 28-year-old Ebron continued his stellar touchdown-to-carry ratio Sunday, taking a handoff on a sweep play on third and goal from the Seahawks’ one-yard line, and running in for a touchdown:

