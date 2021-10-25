CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Pedestrian Safety Awareness Contest for Students

NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen there is a crash between a car, and someone on foot or a bike, the...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton student wins safe driving billboard contest

Through a partnership with State Farm, Fulton County Safe Communities and State Farm issued a challenge to Fulton County high school students to create a public service announcement billboard to educate drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. Distracted driving is a major cause of car crashes in Fulton County,...
SWANTON, OH
CW33

National Teen Driver Safety Week awareness and tips

HOUSTON (KIAH) – – As we start the week, it’s important to talk to our parents and young drivers about national teen driver safety week. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say their goal is to curve the rising number of crashes involving teens between the ages of 15 and 20.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Safety#Traffic Accident
TrendHunter.com

Safety-Promoting Student Residences

Jackson Clements Burrows architects have completed a student accommodation project at La Trobe University in Victoria, Australia. The design consists of a large-scale mass-timber building and has been shortlisted in the Housing category of the 2021 Dezeen Awards. The facilities can accommodate up to 624 student residents and are built around a central courtyard.
HOUSING
wrde.com

New plan to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety in Bethany Beach

Bethany Beach, DE — On Thursday, the Town of Bethany Beach Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Committee approved of a new plan called “WAVE.”. Entering an intersection, or entering a sidewalk. "It'll start small, but over the years, it can grow to be successful," Dan Rosenblatt, a retired policeman, said. The...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
infortwayne.com

NACS drives home bus safety with coloring contest

Northwest Allen County Schools Transportation Center, along with the help of elementary school administrators, introduced a district-wide coloring contest last week among students in kindergarten through 5th grade. The goal was to drive home bus safety messages with students for National School Bus Safety Week, which runs from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Times News

Students learn about Safety Town

Towamensing Elementary students took a trip to “Safety Town” on Monday, courtesy of Lehigh Valley Health Network. LVHN Trauma Prevention Coordinator Bill McQuilken said the portable, interactive town was developed in 2006 to show students different ways they can help prevent pediatric trauma. “We have 12 stations and we take...
EDUCATION
Warren Times Observer

Awareness promoted during school bus safety week

It’s National School Bus Safety Week and Warren County School District and state officials hope motorists will pay attention. On Wednesday, the district and state and local law enforcement took part in Operation Safe Stop. “This event is to bring public awareness to the motoring public of the danger of...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Fox 19

New pedestrian safety efforts announced for Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Department of Transport and Engineering announced three pedestrian safety improvements for Hamilton Avenue. Bump-outs at the intersection of Hamilton and Palm Street. Those are currently under design and will be constructed next year. A pedestrian countdown signal. A pilot project to assess the traffic calming...
CINCINNATI, OH
ABC 15 News

Ride held for road awareness, cycling safety

PHOENIX — Even before the sun came up, volunteers were preparing for a morning of excitement. Though it was tinged with a little sadness. "We took his dream and we made it a reality," John Dollar said. That dream belonged to Rob Dollar, John's son. Rob knew how dangerous it...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX 43

Safety experts send warning to everyone as pedestrians trick or treat this Halloween

Both pedestrians and motorists need to stay alert as children head out to trick or treat this weekend in order to avoid accidents that could turn deadly, safety experts warn. In 2020, pedestrian-involved accidents rose by 21% across the nation according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. October also marks National Pedestrian Safety Month due to the high number of pedestrian deaths that occur during this month.
TRAVEL
wkzo.com

NHTSA releases Halloween safety tips for drivers, pedestrians

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Halloween is right around the corner, and both local and state officials have already released tips regarding safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is also providing safety tips meant for drivers and pedestrians alike. Officials with...
LANSING, MI
Daily Republic

Solano Safe Routes to School gets pedestrian, cyclist safety grant

SUISUN CITY — A $155,000 state grant for added pedestrian and cyclist safety has been awarded to the Solano Transportation Authority’s Safe Routes to School Program. “The Solano Safe Routes to School Program provides a variety of educational and encouragement programs and events to promote walking and biking to school. However, safety education is paramount for the success of the program,” Vacaville Mayor Ron Rowlett, chairman of the Solano Transportation Authority’s board, said in a statement.
SUISUN CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy