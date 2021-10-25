Pedestrian Safety Awareness Contest for Students

SUISUN CITY — A $155,000 state grant for added pedestrian and cyclist safety has been awarded to the Solano Transportation Authority’s Safe Routes to School Program. “The Solano Safe Routes to School Program provides a variety of educational and encouragement programs and events to promote walking and biking to school. However, safety education is paramount for the success of the program,” Vacaville Mayor Ron Rowlett, chairman of the Solano Transportation Authority’s board, said in a statement.
