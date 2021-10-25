CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK phone companies will block scam calls from abroad that use ‘spoofed’ British numbers to try and con innocent victims

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Foreign criminals attempting to scam Britons via spoof numbers will be blocked by phone networks in future.

The calls show up as a UK number on phones but really come from abroad in a technique called 'number spoofing'.

Scammers use online tools to mask the original number that they are calling from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOvOP_0ccAQVp400
The calls show up as a UK number on phones but really come from abroad in a technique called 'number spoofing'

All phone networks will soon introduce new measures to help stop the calls after pressure from the communications regulator Ofcom.

Research released by the regulator last week revealed three in five people aged 75 and over have received a potential scam call via landline.

More than half of these pensioners said that they get one of these potential scam calls at least once every week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQ0Hh_0ccAQVp400
Research released by the regulator last week revealed three in five people aged 75 and over have received a potential scam call via landline

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's Network and Communications Group Director, said: 'We've been working with telecoms companies to implement technical solutions, including blocking at source, suspicious international calls that are masked by a UK number.

'We expect these measures to be introduced as a priority, and at pace, to ensure customers are better protected'.

Comments / 0

Related
yourmoney.com

Phone networks agree to block foreign scam calls

Fraudsters commonly use internet calling technology to make a phone call or text appear as though it is originating from a genuine UK number. Ofcom said this encourages the recipient to believe a call is legitimate, and means they are more likely to answer it, leaving them vulnerable to fraud,
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Henry Ford Hospital warning public of scammer using its phone number

DETROIT – Scammers are evolving with technology. Now even a phone call from a trusted number may not be all that it seems. That’s the case for a number listed with the Henry Ford Health System. If you get a call from the number 586-263-2300, the hospital’s Macomb location, there’s...
DETROIT, MI
TechRadar

Ofcom aims to block foreign scam calls for good

UK communications providers have agreed to block VoIP calls made from abroad if they claim to be from a UK number under new plans from Ofcom to battle the rising number of fraudulent calls. The regulator recently revealed that 45 million people had been targeted by a suspicious call or...
CELL PHONES
infosecurity-magazine.com

Ofcom's Scam Call-Blocking Plan Could Save Consumers Millions

A plan by the UK telecoms regulator to block scam calls from abroad could save consumers nearly £10m annually in money lost to phone fraudsters, according to a new study from Comparitech. Ofcom announced on Monday that the country’s telephone networks had agreed to block calls made from outside the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phone Companies#Innocent Victims#Spoofing#Uk#British#Britons
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Innocent Wrong Number Text? It Could be a Scam Bot!

A new text message scam seems so innocent that it’s tempting to reply. But con artists are using phony “wrong number” texts to lure victims into conversation and falling for a scam. How the Scam Works. You receive a text that reads something like this: “Hey is this John? It’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The bouncer let all my white friends in before me. I was the only one refused entry’: For women of colour in the UK, racism on a night out is standard

Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Man who was arrested for using £100 coin to pay for his fuel at a Tesco Extra garage is awarded £5,000 in damages by police

A man who was arrested for using a £100 commemorative coin to pay for his fuel at a Tesco Extra has been awarded £5,000 in damages by police. Brett Chamberlain, 54, who works as a carpenter, filled up his car with £60 worth of diesel at a Tesco Extra in Exeter in July last year and was refused by staff, who would not accept his payment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyhodl.com

Police Seize $2,900,000 in Bitcoin and Other Crypto Assets From Schoolboy in Money Laundering Probe

UK police have confiscated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies worth millions of dollars in a money-laundering investigation. According to the Lincolnshire Police, detectives seized over 48 Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets from a 17-year old schoolboy involved in credit card fraud and money laundering. “Intelligence suggested that the suspect was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

258K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy