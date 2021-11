Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Cybertruck in 2019. The prototype broke federal law by deleting side mirrors in favor of rearview cameras. Musk said he wanted to keep the digital Cybertruck mirrors on production trucks for improved aerodynamics. For a hot minute, it looked like the NHTSA would change the law to avoid a fight. In the end, Musk blinked first when he engineered a new evolution of the Cybertruck with traditional wing mirrors. But the CEO could not resist firing off one last taunt at the government.

