Tino Livramento was left with mixed emotions after claiming his first senior goal in Southampton’s 2-2 draw with Burnley.The 18-year-old full-back headed in a corner from Nathan Redmond moments after his shot had come back off a post, to haul Saints level.But Livramento had earlier been caught out when Maxwel Cornet nodded Burnley’s opener, and the Ivory Coast winger went on to secure a point for the Clarets after Armando Broja had fired Southampton ahead.“I feel like the goal was coming,” Livramento told the club website. “In the previous games I got little half chances, and then obviously hitting the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO