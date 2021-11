This is a cautionary tale that happened in my very own home. Last week, when returning home from work, I was greeted by my wife who was on her cell phone and noticeably upset. She told me that her computer was hacked and that someone in China was attempting to charge $4,000 to her credit card. It supposedly had been attempted during the early morning hours and thwarted by the credit card company, but it had been recharged and preauthorized and was about to go through when the bank opened in China. The person on the phone was trying to get her to close her account, and transfer the remaining credit available to a “secure card” in order to protect it, allow the card cancellation and stop the charge that was pending.

