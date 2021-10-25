CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins placing DB Jason McCourty and RB Malcolm Brown on injured reserve

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The news just keeps getting worse for the Dolphins who lost their sixth-straight game on Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons on a game-winning field goal from Younghoe Koo.

On Monday, Brian Flores announced at his media availability that both defensive back Jason McCourty and running back Malcolm Brown are going to be placed on injured reserve, keeping them out for at least the next three games.

Brown left the game vs. Atlanta early in the first quarter with a quad injury, and McCourty left much later.

In Brown’s place, Myles Gaskin ran pretty well. The Dolphins should be prepared for this considering how they’ve rotated backs all season.

McCourty’s presence is probably the biggest thing lost here. We’ve heard a lot about his veteran leadership which earned him the captain title from his teammates.

This makes the signing of depth piece Sheldrick Redwine from the Panthers practice squad make a bit more sense. They don’t have the same exact skillset, but Redwine’s versatility will give them depth at multiple positions.

Flores also provided updates on wide receiver Will Fuller and center Michael Deiter, saying that he doesn’t believe that this is the week that they return from injured reserve.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

