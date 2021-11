In this article, we’ll explore the parse_str function in PHP. It’s used to convert a GET request query string into usable variables. In your day-to-day PHP development, you often need to to deal with query strings—the way data is passed to your script in the URL on a GET request. When a query string is passed in the URL, PHP provides the super-global $_GET variable containing all the query parameters as PHP variables, so you can easily read the parameters available in the query string. However, sometimes you need to process a raw query string and convert it into variables.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 1 DAY AGO