Less than a decade ago, the Tennessee Brewery was an abandoned shell, Memphis’ version of a European cathedral in ruins. Now, the nearly 130-year-old structure has been reinvented as an apartment building. Robin Joyce setting up shop by the revitalized building, just across the street at 496 Tennessee Street, may have been one of the best things to happen to the apartment residents. Joyce, an experienced caterer, whips up fresh and healthy breakfast and lunch offerings, and has quickly ingratiated herself with the neighborhood via By the Brewery’s delicious salads and sandwiches.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO