It’s 2021, have you gone goth yet? It seems like everyone has been dressing for the dark side these days, from Goth TikTok and runways at fashion week (Rick Owens, Balenciaga, Marine Serre, to name a few) to “Goth Girlfriend” duo Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian. (Even celebrity kids Penelope Disick and North West are going through a goth phase.) The red carpet has also been a place for Hollywood’s most famous to try their hand at dressing goth, and lately we’ve spotted Halsey, Bella Poarch, and Phoebe Bridgers channel the aesthetic in all-black ensembles. But the look goes far beyond just fashion, as black lipstick and nails are currently trending in beauty, too.

