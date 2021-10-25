Beyonce’s newest apparel collaboration is coming soon

Tory Burch is elevating sporty style with a hint of luck through her latest shoe launch, the Good Luck trainers.
Burch’s new Good Luck style, released in her fall 2021 collection, features a lace-up silhouette accented with her signature “Double T” logo. The $278 sneakers prioritize comfort through elements like oversized soles, mesh linings, deep ankle scoops and an EVA-cushioned midsole with a structural wishbone for added support. Its nylon, leather and suede uppers also contain a range of palettes with versatile hues like black, beige and cream, plus fall-worthy tones like dark green, red and blue.
Indeed, the shoe itself stems...
