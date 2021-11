Southern Methodist University announced yesterday that they will be adding an outdoor pool to their existing Robson and Lindley Aquatics Complex. The project will include an 8 lane, 50 meter by 25 yard pool as well as a 20 by 40 foot teaching and therapy pool. 1 and 3 meter diving boards will also be included. The construction is notable as SMU becomes one of the few universities in the country to have both an indoor and outdoor long course pool at the same facility.

