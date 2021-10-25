CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Amazon's Staten Island warehouse workers file petition for union election

By Nivedita Balu
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcWUK_0ccANKBG00

(Reuters) - Workers at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in New York City’s Staten Island borough have filed a petition to form a union, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Monday.

The move represents the second time that U.S. staffers for the world’s biggest online retailer have aimed to unionize this year, following a failed effort at an Alabama facility in April. Though Amazon has long resisted such efforts, some employees are advocating for more protections and benefits in light of a COVID-19 pandemic that put their safety at risk.

Chris Smalls, a former employee at the Staten Island warehouse, led the organizing drive and collected around 2,000 signatures to request an official vote through the NLRB. Smalls rose to prominence last year when Amazon fired him, alleging he violated a paid pandemic-related quarantine when he showed up at his facility to protest work conditions.

“This is monumental for the workers,” Smalls said in an interview. “This is proof that you can stand up, fight back and organize your workplace.”

The NLRB confirmed that the union petition was filed electronically with the board.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment on the petition.

For the past six months, some staff at the Staten Island warehouse, called “JFK8,” and other nearby facilities have been organizing to form what they call the Amazon Labor Union (ALU). Smalls said he set up a tent outside the warehouse, while some current workers championed the same cause on the inside.

These workers are demanding higher wages, job security, safer conditions, better medical leave and more paid time off. According to Smalls, Amazon has put out anti-union literature, and his group has responded with their own literature.

The organizing drive is being held at Amazon’s only New York City fulfillment center, one of the company’s large warehouses from which it ships many goods.

It is not clear when an election would be held if regulators green light the petition.

Amazon handily beat back an effort by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) to organize its Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse.

Workers rejected joining the RWDSU by a more than two-to-one margin this spring, but another vote could be held as the NLRB reviews union claims that Amazon violated labor laws during that election.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia offers new permanent visas for Hong Kong nationals

SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australia will introduce two permanent residence visas for Hong Kong citizens who have been living in Australia, the government said on Monday. About 9,000 Hong Kong citizens in Australia on temporary visas will be eligible to apply for the permanent visas, which open next March, said minister for immigration Alex Hawke.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Alabama State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Alabama, NY
Reuters

Election surprise lifts Nikkei, Fed keeps dollar bid

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asian stocks wavered on Monday, with Japanese companies catching a post-election boost but weak Chinese data weighing on the broader mood ahead of policy meetings in the United States, Britain and Australia that are set to define the rates outlook. Japan's Nikkei (.N225) rose 2.3%...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy