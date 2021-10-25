Longtime Brewers coach Ed Sedar, 60, announces retirement

Throughout the Brewers season, one of the major issues with the team was the offense. The decline of players such as Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura was unexpected, and the team had two scoreless games in the playoffs that was a major part of their exit from the postseason. After all of the team’s troubles throughout the season, some of the blame fell to hitting coach Andy Haines. With the season over, the Brewers decided to make a change, and not bring back their hitting coach.

