LGBTQ+ Protests Against Dave Chappelle's The Closer Remind Us That Words Matter

"Dave stands by his Art. Both sides of the street are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I'm sure our communities will come together," says the rep for Chappelle. Transgender activist Ashlee Marie Preston, who organized the employee walk-out and protest Wednesday at Netflix, has said Chappelle was invited to participate in a discussion over the harm his special has inflicted on the trans community. "Dave Chappelle was not 'canceled.' He's been invited to the table for transformative dialogue but won't show up," Preston wrote last week on Twitter. "That's not 'cancel culture,' but an avoidance of accountability. He's no victim. The man is worth $50M. Unlike many trans people his comedy stigmatizes— he'll live." ALSO: Jon Stewart says the Chappelle controversy is over "miscommunication," insisting he's "not a hurtful guy."

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO