LGBTQ+ Protests Against Dave Chappelle's The Closer Remind Us That Words Matter

By Alexis Oatman
 6 days ago
It's been three weeks since Dave Chappelle sent social media into a firestorm with the release of his latest Netflix project, The Closer. The one-hour special seemed to focus on members of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly trans women, making them the punchline of several of his jokes. However, for members of...

Comments / 101

karma'sKick
6d ago

Why is it everyone else's problem ? You are women and men that's all you will ever be ...no special treatment because you choose to be what your absolutely not ....Facts

Reply(24)
57
m
6d ago

Free speech. There is nothing that says a transgender comedian can’t get up and do their own sketch. Chappell makes fun of everyone including himself.

Reply
31
kj roberts
6d ago

a generation of pansies, that are always looking to get the feelings hurt, good grief. the Chinese could kick our asses in a day ,all they have to do is call some names .good grief....😜

Reply
32
BET

Transgender Comedian Flame Monroe Defends Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ+ Jokes

Black transgender comedian, Flame Monroe, is coming to the defense of Dave Chappelle and his Netflix special The Closer following the backlash he has received. Speaking with TMZ, Monroe says that making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community is fair game and something that is unique about the world of comedy is that nothing is off-limits.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
ENTERTAINMENT
rolling out

Virginia hotel declines show by Dave Chappelle and Pharrell Williams

A Virginia hotel has rejected a show that was being planned by super-producer Pharrell Williams because it was going to include controversial comedian Dave Chappelle. Cavalier Hotel owner Bruce Thompson is reportedly concerned with the comedy content that Chappelle, 48, would come with in the aftermath of the “The Closer” special on Netflix, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
VIRGINIA STATE
Ted Sarandos
Dave Chappelle
FOXBusiness

Rose McGowan rails against Netflix employees for protesting Dave Chappelle's special: 'Fake activism'

Rose McGowan is weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Netflix and Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special. The former "Charmed" actress took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the streamer's "whiny" staffers who have spoken out against "The Closer," which saw the comedian make remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

Dave Chappelle Accomplished Exactly What He Wanted To

Dave Chappelle is getting plenty of heat for his latest Netflix special, The Closer. Chappelle’s 72-minute bit is squarely aimed at setting the record straight after being widely criticized for his previous specials in which he belittles trans people, gay people, and survivors of sexual violence. He says this is his intention right at the start. We should take him at his word. His routine—controversial as it is—accomplished exactly what he set out to do.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

South Park Co-Creator Believes Dave Chappelle Controversy Has Only Helped Netflix

While comedian Dave Chappelle has come under fire recently for his Netflix comedy special, The Closer, South Park creator Matt Stone has said he believes that Netflix handling of the controversy has elevated their reputation in Hollywood. Stone and his South Park co-creator Trey Parker have often been the subject of numerous complaints over the years for the animated series which pokes fun at every subject that "you shouldn't poke fun at" as part of the dark, profanity filled animated world of South Park, so the controversy surrounding Chappelle's special, which has caused a wave of complaints from the Trans community is something that Stone knows a bit about.
TV SERIES
#Trans Rights#Trans People#Lgbtq#Trans Women#Lgbtq Protests#Lgbtq Community#Twitter#Lgbtq Americans
theticker.org

Dave Chapelle special leads to walkout

Dave Chappelle’s special, “The Closer,” was released on Netflix on Oct. 5 and sparked huge controversy and led to walkouts of Netflix employees due to the jokes about the LGBTQ+ community, which were found highly offensive. Some Netflix Inc. employees staged a walkout on Oct. 20 to protest the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Netflix’s CEO Admits “I Screwed Up” When Responding To Dave Chappelle Outrage From LGBTQ Community

Perhaps the most unique aspect of the latest outrage against Dave Chappelle and his stand-up comedy is the fact that Chappelle himself doesn’t seem to be the one stoking the anger even more. In fact, the mess that Netflix finds itself in now after the release of “The Closer,” which many say contains dangerous transphobic content, was largely due to how the co-CEO of the streaming service, Ted Sarandos, handled the situation. That is to say, Sarandos made what could have been a small, one-day news story into a headline-making rallying cry that has now lasted weeks. And for that, the executive is finally willing to admit his mistakes.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos claims he ‘screwed up’ defending Dave Chappelle’s special The Closer

Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos says that he “screwed up” in his defence of Dave Chappelle’s special The Closer, claiming that he needed more “humanity” in his response. Sarandos has been widely criticised online for claiming that on-screen content doesn’t cause real-world harm amid his continued defence of the comedian.Released earlier this month, Chappelle’s latest special was met with criticism for mocking trans people. In it, the stand-up comedian says that he is “team TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and claims that the LGBTQ+ community is trying to destroy the lives of celebrities, such as JK Rowling, by “cancelling” them.Sarandos originally...
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
Society
Netflix
Instagram
Celebrities
NBC News

Hundreds rally outside Netflix to protest Dave Chappelle's special

LOS ANGELES — Dozens of Netflix employees protesting Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up special were met with roaring applause as they lined up outside the streaming giant's headquarters Wednesday in a work stoppage. Transgender employees and allies staged the stoppage, which began around 10:30 a.m. local time, while employees working from...
PROTESTS
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's rep says the comedian is "open" to a dialogue with Netflix employees who walked out over The Closer

"Dave stands by his Art. Both sides of the street are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I'm sure our communities will come together," says the rep for Chappelle. Transgender activist Ashlee Marie Preston, who organized the employee walk-out and protest Wednesday at Netflix, has said Chappelle was invited to participate in a discussion over the harm his special has inflicted on the trans community. "Dave Chappelle was not 'canceled.' He's been invited to the table for transformative dialogue but won't show up," Preston wrote last week on Twitter. "That's not 'cancel culture,' but an avoidance of accountability. He's no victim. The man is worth $50M. Unlike many trans people his comedy stigmatizes— he'll live." ALSO: Jon Stewart says the Chappelle controversy is over "miscommunication," insisting he's "not a hurtful guy."
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Netflix talent to support employee protest of Dave Chappelle

LOS ANGELES - A rally in support of the Netflix trans employee walkout on Oct. 20, dubbed "Stand Up in Solidarity," will present co-CEO Ted Sarandos with a list of "firm asks" and feature a PSA from stars including Angelica Ross, Jonathan Van Ness, Jameela Jamil, Eureka O'Hara and Colton Haynes.
PROTESTS
Deadline

‘We’re Here’s Bob The Drag Queen On Dave Chappelle Controversy & Juxtaposition Of Selma Civil Rights & LGBTQ+ Struggles

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix continues a turn in the barrel with today’s staff walkout to protest displeasure with Dave Chappelle’s The Closer. Across the dial, HBO has upcoming an episode of its reality series We’re Here airing November 1 that was filmed in Selma, Alabama. A trio of people — trans, gay and the mother of a lesbian who was murdered — describing the difficulties of living LGBTQ+ lives in the South, the episode is an antidote to the polarizing Chappelle Netflix special. And with the inclusion of several women who were foot soldiers in that march across the Edmund Pettis Bridge...
SELMA, AL
People

Amid Netflix Employee Walkout, Transgender Artists Share Their Differing Views on Dave Chappelle's The Closer

The backlash over Netflix's release of Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special continues, and now transgender artists are sharing their reaction to the situation with PEOPLE. PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein talked to two members of the Black transgender community in Hollywood who have differing responses to several controversial jokes about the LGBTQ community in Chappelle's special The Closer.
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Netflix is reportedly considering adding a content warning to Dave Chappelle's The Closer, as demanded by trans employees who walked out

The demands from the trans employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Netflix's handing of The Closer included: "Add a disclaimer before transphobic titles that specifically flag transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia, hate speech, etc. as required." The Wrap's Tim Baysinger reports that Netflix is "weighing whether or not to put a content warning ahead of the special, which has been soundly criticized for Chappelle’s transphobic jokes. There is concern internally that this could lead to Netflix being forced to put warnings or disclaimers on all or most of its other stand-up content, given the boundary-pushing nature of the genre. However, it wouldn’t be the first time Netflix puts any kind of warning in front of its shows, as it already puts disclaimers in other areas such as suicide prevention and awareness for shows like 13 Reasons Why."
TV & VIDEOS
