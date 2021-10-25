CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A Danger to Our Democracy': AOC, Others React to Bombshell Report That GOP Members Met With Jan. 6 Planners

By Peter Wade
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolling Stone‘s bombshell report that multiple Republican members of Congress met with organizers of the Stop the Steal event preceding the Capitol insurrection has elicited outrage across the nation — and through the halls of Congress. Lawmakers have responded to the story published Sunday night in droves, with some Democratic representatives...

The Conversation U.S.

Steve Bannon is held in criminal contempt of Congress, pushing key question over presidential power to the courts

Every president in history has refused to disclose information to Congress. These refusals are so commonplace that there is not even a comprehensive listing of how often they occur. In just the latest incident, the House of Representatives voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress in mid-October 2021. At Trump’s request, Bannon defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, refusing to testify. The House vote captured the constant power struggle between presidents and Congress. The recent eruption of this battle between the two branches of government over access to presidential information raises questions about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Jan. 6 organizers say they met with members of Congress, including Rep. Greene, before Capitol riot

A new report says pro-Trump rally organizers regularly met with Republican members of Congress or their top staff in the weeks leading to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Two protest organizers, who were not named because they are cooperating with the House select committee’s investigation into the insurrection, told Rolling Stone on Sunday that “a dozen” GOP lawmakers or their teams were involved in planning briefings about objecting to the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory over former President Donald Trump.
PROTESTS
The Week

2 Jan. 6 rally organizers say they will implicate GOP members of Congress in plot to overturn Trump's loss

Two people who helped plan the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that preceded the Capitol insurgency have begun sharing their knowledge with the House Jan. 6 committee, and they have "explosive allegations that multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both [former President Donald] Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent," Rolling Stone reported Sunday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Congressman Tricked Jan. 6 Planners With ‘Blanket Pardon’ Promise, Says Report

Hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) baselessly accused antifa protesters of being behind the insurrection. But, according to an exclusive report from Rolling Stone, Gosar knew exactly who was to blame—and even offered them a pardon ahead of the events of Jan. 6. An unnamed organizer of the Stop the Steal rally that preceded the riot told the magazine that Gosar offered planners a “blanket pardon” in an unrelated investigation to incentivize them to organize the pro-Trump protests on Jan. 6. “Our impression was that it was a done deal... that he’d spoken to the president about it in the Oval … in a meeting about pardons and that our names came up,” said the organizer. The source claimed Gosar told them: “I was just going over the list of pardons and we just wanted to tell you guys how much we appreciate all the hard work you’ve been doing.” Rolling Stone also reports that at least three rally organizers are cooperating with the House panel probing the riot, and have alleged several members of Congress were “intimately involved” in the plans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
alreporter.com

Report: Mo Brooks worked with planners of Jan. 6 rallies

Potential witnesses in the House committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks named Rep. Mo Brooks as one of a handful of sitting congressmen who worked with the organizers of the pro-Trump rallies that led to the violent attacks, according to a report in Rolling Stone published Sunday evening.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wunc.org

Report: Cawthorn one of GOP members of Congress 1/6 planners met with

Smoky Mountain News politics editor Cory Vaillancourt reports for BPR... An article in Rolling Stone magazine reports that two people who planned the rallies ahead of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. - both whom are now cooperating with Congressional investigators - have said they talked with seven Republican members of the House of Representatives or their offices ahead of the day about attempts to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election loss. Among them is Western North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn.
CONGRESS & COURTS

