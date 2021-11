This week was very intense in terms of price action, and we take a look at Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba, and Doge. After a lot of anticipation, Ethereum has finally managed to set a new all-time high today. At $4,400, this new peak is a bit of a disappointment considering the previous one was at $4,380. The bulls did not have the strength to push higher, but this may change in the following week. Overall, another good week for ETH with a 6.3% rally.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO