CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stellar To Launch New Europe-Africa Payment Corridor With This Partner

cryptocoingossip.com
 6 days ago

The Stellar ecosystem continues to expand. Today they have announced a partnership with global payments company Flutterwave to launch two new payment corridors between Europe and Africa. Related Reading | How Stellar’s $40M Investment In Tala Will Give Millions Access To Financial Services. To be supported by the Stellar...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK net-zero tech firms double in value in 12 months – report

The value of the UK’s net-zero tech sector has nearly doubled in the past year despite a major slowdown in investment growth, according to data.Net-zero tech firms, which develop technology to offset carbon emissions, saw valuations rise from 24.4 billion dollars (£17.8 billion) in 2020 to 47.6 billion (£34.8 billion) in 2021, according to the Net Zero 2021 Report from start-up network Tech Nation The sector has been bolstered by the arrival of 10 new companies in the past year but the hike in value was driven by funding rounds and stock market listings at established companies.If these net-zero companies...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Nøelse, Netcetera partner for payment security

France-based PSP Afone has launched an alternative banking project, Nøelse, and partnered with Netcetera to improve the security for their customers. In a previously analog market, Nøelse offers digital banking for individuals and companies with a focus on easy online access and Europe-based transactions. To support card-not-present transactions and protect against online fraud, they needed to improve security on a ACS and 3DS server and chose to partner with Netcetera.
BUSINESS
cgiar.org

DTCA partner with IITA in promoting agriculture in Africa

IITA partners with other CGIAR centers, national research centers, private institutions, and governments to promote agricultural activities that will improve livelihoods and create employment opportunities in Africa. IITA initiates partnerships and is also open to suggested partnerships, and establishes formal collaborative agreements where possible. IITA welcomed Ambassador Rabiu Dagari, Director...
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

ProcessMAP Launches a New Innovation and Customer Success Centre in London to Expand its EHS Software Offerings in the UK and Europe

The new central-London based centre along with a geographically distributed team will expand collaboration with customers and users across the UK and Europe. ProcessMAP Corporation, the leading Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) software platform provider, announced today that the company has established a new innovation centre in the United Kingdom (UK). The new centre will play a key role in facilitating collaboration and accelerating co-innovation with UK-based customers and user community and enabling even stronger customer success engagement at more than 15,000 locations across the UK and Europe.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Sub Saharan Africa#Global Payments#Stellar#Eu#Usdc#Xlm#Tempo#Pan African#Sdf#Sub Saharan#Pullback Ahead#Africa And
njbmagazine.com

Valley Bank Launches New Digital Payment App for Cannabis Industry

Wayne-based Valley National Bank, a subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, is creating a new digital payment platform designed specifically for cannabis-related businesses. Valley Pay, Valley’s new digital payment solution, will migrate cash usage to a secure, web application, easing the burden on cannabis operators who are reliant on cash transactions today. The cannabis industry remains heavily reliant on cash transactions to conduct business as major debit and credit cards are not accepted.
WAYNE, NJ
Reuters

Europe’s payments hopeful is a work in progress

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Worldline (WLN.PA) is a work in progress. That was investors’ verdict on the 16 billion euro French payments group after it set out growth targets on Wednesday. The company led by Chief Executive Gilles Grapinet has become a major European player by swallowing up rivals. Now it’s promising annual revenue growth of 9% to 11% over the next 3 years. By 2024 it expects to convert almost 30% of its top line into operating margin before depreciation and amortisation (OMDA) – a measure like EBITDA – from a pro forma 23% last year.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Stellar Development Foundation Reveals that Flutterwave has Introduced New Remittance Corridors

Working with TEMPO, Flutterwave is focused on leveraging the Stellar network and Stellar USDC to simplify the remittance payments process. Opening these new corridors should significantly benefit companies focused on establishing more efficient, cost-effective remittance solutions, resulting in a robust, more inclusive digital payments infrastructure. Flutterwave intends to extend Stellar-enabled capabilities to many different jurisdictions as it continues to expand the number of currencies it supports.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Flutterwave Enables X-Border Payments From Europe to Africa

Global payments technology startup Flutterwave, in conjunction with nonprofit Stellar Development Foundation, has introduced two new remittance passageways between Europe and Africa on the Stellar cross-country transaction system, according to a Monday (Oct. 25) press release. Working with payment institution TEMPO, the primary European Union anchor for Stellar blockchain payments, Flutterwave...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
cryptoslate.com

Cross-border Stellar (XLM) payments are soon coming to Europe and Africa

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the non-profit supporting the Stellar network, announced yesterday that Flutterwave, a global payments technology company, has launched two new remittance corridors between Europe and Africa on the Stellar network. Flutterwave would leverage the Stellar network and Stellar-based USD Coin to simplify remittances in Africa. Remittances...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

VEON Partners Amdocs to Launch New Digital Services in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

VEON and Amdocs on Tuesday announced that they have signed a seven-year agreement that will enable innovative digital services for VEON customers in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The agreement is expected to lay the foundation for VEON's Beeline mobile operators in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to launch transformational digital services and personalised experiences. This will happen by deploying Amdocs's microservices-based monetisation and commerce suites, using technology based on cloud-ready architecture.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Digitizing Governments Boosts Business Trade, Digital Payments Across Africa

In lists of technology innovations and developments across West Africa, we usually see the achievements of the usual suspects: Nigeria, Ghana and sometimes Cote d’Ivoire. But one country that is making great strides in the sub-region is Senegal, a leader in information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) that has made the digital economy a key priority of the nation’s development strategy.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Stellar (XLM) plans on USDC integration to tap into Africa’s remittance market

The network announced its partnership with Flutterwave to facilitate the use of USDC on the network. Through this partnership, Stellar seeks to tap into the large Africa remittance market. This partnership will also include Tempo Payments. In recent weeks, Stellar (XLM/USD) has been adamant about creating a space for itself...
MARKETS
wosu.org

COTA To Launch New Digital Payment System

Many COTA bus riders will ride for less money later this fall as the transit company launches a new fare management system. The system will cap fares at $4.50 a day or $62 a month, the price of a monthly pass. A flat rate of $2 will be the standard...
TRAFFIC
thepaypers.com

Quadient partners with Flywire to digitise global B2B payments

France-based Quadient, and Flywire have announced a new strategic collaboration to automate and digitise business-to-business (B2B) payments globally. As a result of the partnership, Quadient’s cloud-based accounts receivable (AR) management and automation solution, YayPay by Quadient, will extend Flywire’s digital payment solutions to its global B2B clients. As YayPay’s international...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Plaid Builds Partner Ecosystem to Simplify A2A Payments

Plaid is introducing an ecosystem of payments partners intended to deliver frictionless account-to-account (A2A) financial transactions that are smooth and secure, according to a blog post by Plaid Head of Revenue Paul Williamson. “Plaid is building an account-based payments ecosystem as flexible and fluid as this burgeoning opportunity,” Williamson said...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

AmEx, Goldman Sachs Partner on Corporate Payment Solution

American Express is working with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) to provide a cloud-based payment solution for large corporate clients. The two entities announced the project Wednesday (Oct. 20), saying it would support multiple payment options and provide data and analytics in a single platform. “A major pain point for...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Currencycloud partners with Plaid to deliver payment solution for clients

Currencycloud, the company simplifying business in a multi-currency world, have agreed to a strategic partnership with Plaid, open finance network and payments platform. The partnership will deliver new joint solutions to make it easy for firms in the UK, including foreign exchange brokers, fintech companies and banks, to operate in multiple currencies.
ECONOMY
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

New Waterworks Payment Portal Launching November 1

Newport News Waterworks is upgrading their payment system to create a more user-friendly online experience for customers. Beginning November 1, customers can utilize the new system, which offers top-of-the-line security, easy-to-use account management tools and enhanced service options. For security purposes, the credit and debit card information from the existing portal will not roll over into the new system. Customers who signed up for auto pay using the old system must go into the new portal to re-enroll. If you do not re-enroll by Friday, October 29, you will be automatically un-enrolled from auto pay and your monthly auto bill pay will be stopped. This doesn’t automatically mean late fees will accrue, it just means you will need to log in or send monthly payments. Customers can access the new portal via the Newport News Waterworks website. While you are online checking out the new portal, take some time to explore the value of water. What would a day be like without water? No water to drink, or wash your hands with. No water to shower, flush the toilet, or do laundry. Hospitals would close without water. Firefighters couldn’t put out fires and farmers couldn’t water their crops. Disease would spread. The Value of Water Campaign is hosting the seventh annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” initiative today to educate residents about the importance of maintaining and investing in water systems in our communities. We encourage you to take a moment to imagine a day without water. Take a photo of how you are reflecting on the value of water and share it on social media using #ValueWater. To learn other ways you can get involved visit www.imagineadaywithoutwater.org.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
pymnts

Mastercard, Previse Partner on Cross-Border Payment Services

Mastercard and British artificial intelligence-powered payments FinTech company Previse have joined forces on the integration of Mastercard Cross-Border Services, according to a Monday (Oct. 18) press release. The collaboration enables funds to be sent securely to any account as part of Previse’s InstantPay platform. Incorporating the latest advances in machine learning, Previse’s...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy