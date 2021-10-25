Stellar To Launch New Europe-Africa Payment Corridor With This Partner

Newport News Waterworks is upgrading their payment system to create a more user-friendly online experience for customers. Beginning November 1, customers can utilize the new system, which offers top-of-the-line security, easy-to-use account management tools and enhanced service options. For security purposes, the credit and debit card information from the existing portal will not roll over into the new system. Customers who signed up for auto pay using the old system must go into the new portal to re-enroll. If you do not re-enroll by Friday, October 29, you will be automatically un-enrolled from auto pay and your monthly auto bill pay will be stopped. This doesn’t automatically mean late fees will accrue, it just means you will need to log in or send monthly payments. Customers can access the new portal via the Newport News Waterworks website. While you are online checking out the new portal, take some time to explore the value of water. What would a day be like without water? No water to drink, or wash your hands with. No water to shower, flush the toilet, or do laundry. Hospitals would close without water. Firefighters couldn’t put out fires and farmers couldn’t water their crops. Disease would spread. The Value of Water Campaign is hosting the seventh annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” initiative today to educate residents about the importance of maintaining and investing in water systems in our communities. We encourage you to take a moment to imagine a day without water. Take a photo of how you are reflecting on the value of water and share it on social media using #ValueWater. To learn other ways you can get involved visit www.imagineadaywithoutwater.org.

