As the use of digital wallets and cryptocurrencies becomes more abundant, new use cases for micropayments will be further explored and developed. I recently came across Marc Andreessen’s article from 2014 on Bitcoin (BTC). In many ways, it is visionary (no surprise). I have been in the industry for four years now, with most of my focus being on the social impact of blockchain. It is astonishing to me that in 2014, before there was any institutional presence in Bitcoin — or, indeed, a popular understanding of this new technology — Andreessen was able to outline its potential economic and social impact for the future.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO