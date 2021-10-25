CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’: Nurse Wendy Livingston Reportedly Cut From Show After Live COVID Scare

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne month has passed since chaos at The View unfolded after hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID-19 live on air, and now, it appears one person has taken the fall for the incident. According to a new report from The Daily Beast, the show’s in-house nurse Wendy...

Comments

Veela
6d ago

Harris was behind this. She doesn’t want to answer any questions. So she knocked people off the show.

43
Marketa Crisp Hambelton
6d ago

I think the View has been one big fight show, that is so annoying! why do people watch it????🤮

32
Linda Kukor
4d ago

Many places do rapid test on their employees, it's a common thing for a result to show a false positive result. I do not think this nurse should be removed from her position, I do however think it was totally wrong to announce on T.V. what the situation was causing public humiliation to Sunny And Ana and the downfall to other family members.

5
