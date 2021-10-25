CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Former QB Carson Palmer reveals front runners for open USC job

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carson Palmer is adding another title to his USC Trojans resume — coaching search insider. As the Trojans look for their next head coach, Palmer joined the Dan Patrick Show to drop some names on who’s being considered. “I think there’s a lot of front-runners right now, and that’s...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Luke Fickell
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tracy Wolfson’s Sideline Costume

Sideline reporters don’t typically sport Halloween costumes on the sideline, but CBS veteran Tracy Wolfson decided to get in the spirit today. CBS’ lead sideline reporter, who’s part of the Jim Nantz and Tony Romo team, decided to play on her name on Sunday afternoon. Wolfson was spotted wearing some...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Penn State#Iowa State#Campbell#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
Bleacher Report

USC Legend Carson Palmer Says Steelers' Mike Tomlin Could Be 'Wild Card' for HC Job

Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer said Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin could be a "wild card" for the Trojans' head-coaching vacancy. "That's what's so great about the job," Palmer said on the Dan Patrick Show. "It can lure an NFL guy that's tired of their current situation and worried about, 'Is Ben Roethlisberger gone? Is he done? Who are we gonna draft?' Does Mike Tomlin have to start over with a first-round, young rookie quarterback?"
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

USC coaching search: Carson Palmer says he's involved in process, names Mike Tomlin as 'wild card' candidate

USC's coaching search continues amid the Trojans' disappointing 3-4 start to the season, although buzz surrounding potential candidates has perhaps died down a bit since the opportunity came open early in the campaign. Athletic director Mike Bohn likely will not be able to name a new head coach until college football's regular season ends, and maybe not even until a bit after that happens if the Trojans go the NFL route.
NFL
Fox News

Super Bowl-winning coach 'wild card' for USC job, Carson Palmer suggests

The USC job is one of the hottest openings in college football and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Carson Palmer teased one potential contender for the position on Monday. Palmer, a former USC quarterback, said on "The Dan Patrick Show" he’s hearing the front-runners for the head coaching job included Pittsburgh...
NFL
USA Today

Carson Palmer enters USC coaching search discussion--who saw that coming?

The USC Trojans are now 3-4 after a loss to Notre Dame in South Bend. Their season continues to go down the drain in what has been a forgettable year. Carson Palmer is aware of this. As a Heisman Trophy winner and Orange Bowl champion at USC, the decorated quarterback wants the best for the Trojans. He might, however, be trying too hard to find the right replacement for Clay Helton.
NFL
247Sports

USC coaching search: Carson Palmer says Trojans job is better than LSU

There are some pretty titanic job openings in college football right now, with both USC and LSU set to pursue some of football's hottest names. But former USC quarterback Carson Palmer said that the Trojans should get their pick before LSU. "I don't think it's even close. I think LSU...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy