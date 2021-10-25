Bosch Research investing $3 million in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to explore spatial computing in manufacturing environments
A Germany-based engineering and electronics company, the Robert Bosch GmbH group, announced its North American division will partner with Carnegie Mellon University to further explore the use of spatial computing in manufacturing environments. The collaboration, itself a $3 million endeavor, will aim to see how augmented reality (AR), virtual...www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0