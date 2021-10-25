Bosch Research investing $3 million in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to explore spatial computing in manufacturing environments

The boosted expenditure, which is earmarked for 2022, will go toward expanding operations at the company’s wafer fabrication plants in Dresden and Reutlingen, Germany, and its semiconductor component facility in Penang, Malaysia. The majority of the funds will be used to increase manufacturing capacity at the Dresden site, which the company opened in June at a cost of €1 billion ($1.2 billion), the single largest investment in its history. That facility produces 300-millimeter wafers, a larger size that yields more individual chips per wafer.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO