SALISBURY — City Council member Brian Miller, the longest-serving incumbent, has endorsed Mayor Karen Alexander in her bid for re-election. Alexander and Miller have served three terms together as council members. Miller, who works for Truist Financial (formerly BB&T), was first elected in 2009 and spent some time on the Salisbury Planning Board prior to his tenure. Alexander was first appointed to City Council in 2013 after former Mayor Susan Kluttz became the North Carolina Cultural Resources secretary. Later that year, Alexander was elected to her first full term on the council.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO