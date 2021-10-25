CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Exclusive: Prince George’s hospital to invest millions in recruitment, behavioral health under new leadership

By Sara Gilgore
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 6 days ago
One year in, the hospital's president is launching...

Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Announces $2 Million Investment to Support Mental and Behavioral Health Services for Underserved Wisconsinites

EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers today announced a $2 million investment to support mental and behavioral health services for underserved communities, including Hmong and Southeast Asian Wisconsinites, through the Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association, Inc. (WUCMAA). Today’s investment will enable WUCMAA to continue and expand its work statewide through its Project Resiliency initiative.
WISCONSIN STATE
Inside Nova

New behavioral health unit opens at StoneSprings Hospital Center

StoneSprings Hospital Center has opened its new inpatient behavioral health unit. The 9,176-square-foot unit is on the StoneSprings Hospital campus in the Dulles area of Loudoun County, and is dedicated to helping and supporting adults with emotional, behavioral and mental health needs. StoneSprings’ behavioral health services treat the symptoms, causes...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Washington Business Journal

Suburban Hospital President COO Jessica Melton on Covid-19's lasting health care impact

The D.C.-area native had set out to become an epidemiologist — that is, until she learned more about health care administration. After years at Duke University Hospital, followed by Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, she found herself back in Bethesda, as “a personal decision to be able to come back to this community.”
NORFOLK, VA
riviera-maya-news.com

More than 163 million invested in Tulum General Hospital

Tulum, Q.R. — Governor Carlos Joaquin says more than 163.1 million peso is being invested in hospital infrastructure for Tulum. Both mayor Marciano Dzul Caamal and the governor toured the new facilities of the Tulum Community Hospital, which was converted into an emergency covid-19 treatment centre nearly two years ago.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

141 State Employees Have Resigned After Not Complying With COVID Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CMSWire

dotCMS Announces Growth Investment and New Leadership, Board Members

Content management system dotCMS announced a new growth investment today led by Pacific Lake Partners, along with the appointment of Zain Ishaq as Chief Executive Officer and Vadym Kononenko as President. As a cloud ready, scalable, Java based, open-source content management system, dotCMS works to manage and deliver personalized, permission-based...
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

Listen & Grow – This is the foundation of Red Roof’s future under the leadership of its new president, George Limbert

As he takes the reins of Red Roof, new president George Limbert has plans to bring the 48-year-old company to new heights. “Red Roof is an iconic brand, and to be tapped to be at the helm of this organization—this community—that I’ve grown to love over the last eight or nine years, this is the highlight of my career,” he told Hotel Business. “I couldn’t be more excited. It’s a huge honor and deeply humbling. I’m just really excited for what the future holds.”
BUSINESS
Washington Business Journal

Fringe CEO says its new Scott’s Addition location was designed with its employees in mind

Richmond startup Fringe is opening a new workspace option in Scott’s Addition for the same reason the company itself was formed — to show employees they are valued. “I think everyone really appreciates being able to work from home, to be available when their kids get off the bus or take their dogs on walks throughout the day,” Fringe CEO and co-founder Jordan Peace said. “At the same, as we continue to work remotely and continue to feel that slow pain of [pandemic] isolation, there’s a desire to get to know the folks we work with on a face-to-face level.”
BUSINESS
cenlanow.com

Louisiana Health Connections invests $1.5 million toward health equity

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Healthcare Connections is partnering with higher education outlets across the state to fund a $1.5 million program to eliminate health disparities and create a more inclusive, representative healthcare system. “Equity looks like, to me, that we both walk into the same clinic regardless of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
HIT Consultant

Veta Health Apoints CEO, Walgreens Leadership Appointments, Walmart’s New VP, Other Executive Appointments

Veta Health, a global provider of digital solutions for remote patient care and chronic condition monitoring appoints James Sutcliffe as Chief Executive Officer. Sutcliffe will guide the strategic direction of the company with an emphasis on key commercial dynamics. Founders Tanvi Vattikuti Abbhi and Dr. Nora Zetsche will assume the roles of chief strategy officer and chief medical officer, respectively.
BUSINESS
Washington Business Journal

This D.C. tech program got Google’s support. Now it’s supporting founders with disabilities.

The D.C. tech program that got Google for Startups on board is ready to serve its first group of founders with disabilities. 2Gether-International, a District nonprofit that supports more than 300 entrepreneurs with disabilities, announced Wednesday it selected 16 startup founders for its first tech cohort — and a few are familiar faces in the D.C.-area innovation community.
ADVOCACY
dbknews.com

Task force seeks to curb food insecurity in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Food Security Task Force, which was launched during the pandemic, is set to finalize a draft next month that addresses food insecurity. Food insecurity issues were exacerbated during the pandemic, and the Washington, D.C., area was no exception. The county’s report draft outlines four foundational recommendations to improve access to food and meet the demands of county residents.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
