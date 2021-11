The Infinix Zero X Pro is a premium Android phone with a budget price. The catch is that you might not be able to get your hands on it easily in the U.S. The Infinix Zero X Pro is a premium Android phone with a budget price. The catch is that you might not be able to get your hands on it easily in the U.S. Infinix is currently focused on emerging markets and we’ll be the first to say that’s too bad. Zero X is a beautiful blend of design, tech, and features. The edge-to-edge 6.67” AMOLED screen boasts a 120hz refresh rate and floats on top of a beautiful outer space-themed design. The phone doubles down on camera technology and capability featuring an insane 108MP camera with 60X zoom and optical image stabilization, plus many more camera surprises.

