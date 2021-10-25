What we learned as banged up Tigers continue to search for answers

Through the first eight weeks (seven games) of the season, there has not been a better offense in college football ... and that's not really even arguable. While the Ohio State Buckeyes perhaps haven't played the toughest defense the last five weeks, the fact this team has hung at least 50 points on four consecutive teams is eye-opening. The Scarlet and Gray continue to lead all FBS teams in scoring, total offense, yards per game and yards per play. C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson -- two freshman in critical roles -- are making serious cases for being the best players in the country at their respective positions.

