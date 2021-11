The week before playing an elite quarterback, NFL coaches love to roll out the old saying that they intend to keep the ball out of that very good quarterback’s hands. By that, they usually mean eating up clock on their offensive possessions, and playing good defense to give that quarterback problems. Which can only go so far. We’ve already seen what Aaron Rodgers can do in just 37 seconds without any timeouts.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO