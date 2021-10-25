Euna 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife $6.50

Stainless steel is a material that has iron as its main component, along with chromium and nickel. This combination makes the steel resistant to rusting, corrosion, and tarnish. A stainless steel chain is made of links that are either welded or linked through pins or rivets. The links are made of the same alloy as with stainless steel bars, rods, plates and wire. They come in several shapes, including round, square, half-round (semi-tubular), flat mesh (rectangular interwoven links), and hollow link (hollow center with a solid welded octagon on the end). This is ideal for all jewelry and medical applications, such as chains for eyeglasses, pens and pencils.
