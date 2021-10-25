CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Euna 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife $6.50

By Devendra
techbargains.com
 6 days ago

Amazon has the Euna 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife for a low...

www.techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

Best stainless-steel trash can

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the biggest byproducts of living in a consumer-based society is the rapid accumulation of waste that we have no need for. The best way to make sure our waste doesn’t get out of hand is to dispose of it in a trash can. Stainless-steel options are more hygienic and longer-lasting than plastic versions.
techbargains.com

Farway 2-in-1 Digital Angle Finder w/ LCD Backlight $17.99

Amazon has the Farway 2-in-1 Digital Angle Finder w/ LCD Backlight for a low $17.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "ETGKECV4" (Exp 11/6). This is originally $49.99, so you save 64% off list price. 2 Meaturements modes & precise angle measurements. Digital level box built-in magnets. Portable...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Cuomaop 304 Stainless Steel Deep Fryer Pot w/ Temperature Control $26.99

Amazon has the Cuomaop 304 Stainless Steel Deep Fryer Pot w/ Temperature Control for a low $26.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "YI3YVNG8" (Exp 11/7). This is originally $53.99, so you save 50% off list price. Made of 304 stainless steel and is durable and has good heat insulation performance.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

VanSmaGo Outdoor LED Christams Snow Projector $17.99

Prime Exclusive. Amazon has the VanSmaGo Outdoor LED Christams Snow Projector for a low $17.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "40TXEXGA" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $29.99, so you save 40% off list price. Made of 6 high brightness LED lights. IP65 waterproof design. the operating temperature range of -4°F~122°F.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stainless Steel#Cooking
techbargains.com

Slyucao Heated 31"x13" Large Water-Resistant Mouse Pad $14.49

Amazon has the Slyucao Heated 31"x13" Large Water-Resistant Mouse Pad for a low $14.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "6N86678H" (Exp Soon). This is originally $28.99, so you save 50% off list price. High-quality PVC material and rubber backing, edge stitched, waterproof. 3 levels of temperature & automatic shutdown. Safety,...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Zoetouch Bluetooth Body Fat Smart Scale w/ BIA Technology $16.99

Amazon has the Zoetouch Bluetooth Body Fat Smart Scale w/ BIA Technology for a low $16.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "D47DW3G7" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $33.99, so you save 50% off list price. 14 essential measurements. Maximum weight capacity 400 pounds. Powered by: 3 x AAA batteries. Made...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Zealot 75W Portable Bluetooth Speakers $66.29

Amazon has the Zealot 75W Portable Bluetooth Speakers for a low $66.29 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "IJO4PWBP" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $101.99, so you save $35 off list price. Up to 100 feet of connection range without distortion. EQ button for you to achieve, 3...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

How to Remove Those Tough Scratches from Your Stainless Steel Appliances

Nothing is more classic than the sleek, modern look of stainless steel appliances in your home kitchen, but nothing is more annoying than seeing the scratch marks that will inevitably come with them. Frankly, your microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator deserve better, as they’re some of the first things you and your guests will see when dining, cooking or congregating for a late afternoon happy hour. Fear not — there are a handful of products and techniques to effectively eliminate these eyesores so you can guarantee smooth, mark-free bliss. Check out our approaches to removing stainless steel scratches, both big and small,...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
techbargains.com

Caresvas Shiatsu Neck Back Massagers $19.99

Amazon has the Caresvas Shiatsu Neck Back Massagers for a low $19.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "8AM27PJO" (Exp 11/10). This is originally $39.98, so you save 50% off list price. 3 modes & 2 ways automatic rotation. Built-in infrared hot compress massage function. Made of high-grade cotton and linen...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Engindot 3-in-1 Digital EMF Meter $19.99

Amazon has the Engindot 3-in-1 Digital EMF Meter for a low $19.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "YSJZIRDW" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $40, so you save 50% off list price. 3-in-1 Digital EMF Meter. Tests for Electromagnetic Field, Electric Radiation, and Temperature. Sound-light alarm; One-key to...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

DSF Electric Kids Foldable Scooter $115.97

Amazon has the DSF Electric Kids Foldable Scooter for a low $115.97 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "XL8XDA4R" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $159.97, so you save 27% off list price. 2 speed modes; 130W Brushless motor. 3 level adjustable height; For ages 6-12 Up to 10...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

OneOdio A11 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $26.49

Amazon has the OneOdio A11 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for a low $26.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "509QHHJZ" (Exp 10/30). This is originally $52.99, so you save 50% off list price. HiFi sound & unique bass up. Clear calls & voice assistance activation. Built-in 450mAh battery capacity. 24 hours...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Autoxel 6V/12V 3.8Amp Car Battery Charger w/ 8 Charging Modes $17.99

Amazon has the Autoxel 6V/12V 3.8Amp Car Battery Charger w/ 8 Charging Modes for a low $17.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "HT8N8DPE" (Exp 10.31). This is originally $35.99, so you save 50% off list price. UV and IP65 water resistant. Full safety protection, including spark-proof technology, reverse polarity and...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

ANCHEER 10ft Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board $164.93

Amazon has the ANCHEER 10ft Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for a low $164.93 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "N4MGHB6L" (Exp Soon). This is originally $300, so you save $135 off list price. Inflatable stand up paddle board. Offers 30" wide stance for better stability. Includes paddle, hand pump, repair...
SHOPPING
impressiveinteriordesign.com

What is a Stainless Steel Chain and Its Uses

Stainless steel is a material that has iron as its main component, along with chromium and nickel. This combination makes the steel resistant to rusting, corrosion, and tarnish. A stainless steel chain is made of links that are either welded or linked through pins or rivets. The links are made of the same alloy as with stainless steel bars, rods, plates and wire. They come in several shapes, including round, square, half-round (semi-tubular), flat mesh (rectangular interwoven links), and hollow link (hollow center with a solid welded octagon on the end). This is ideal for all jewelry and medical applications, such as chains for eyeglasses, pens and pencils.
MANUFACTURING
techbargains.com

Ufula Selfie Ring Light w/ Tripod Stand and Phone Tablet Holder $15.19

Amazon has the Ufula Selfie Ring Light w/ Tripod Stand and Phone Tablet Holder for a low $15.19 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "8TWJQAUJ" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $37.99, so you save 60% off list price. 120 LED beads & 10 adjustable brightness levels. Warm, white...
ELECTRONICS
studyfinds.org

WOOD knife 3 times shaper than stainless steel utensils can carve through steak like butter

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A new type of knife carved from wood may forever change how people cut their food at the dinner table. Through a new hardening process, researchers from the University of Maryland say this wooden utensil is actually 23 times harder than normal and three times sharper than the ordinary stainless steel dinner knife. The result is a sustainable piece of cutlery that goes through steak like butter.
MANUFACTURING
techbargains.com

Tommao 105W 3-Port Car Charger $18.49

Amazon has the Tommao 105W 3-Port Car Charger for a low $18.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50L1T15L" (Exp 10/30). This is originally $36.99, so you save 50% off list price. 3 USB ports, 105W Total Output. 2x USB-C: 65W PD 3.0 & QC 5.0 | 20W PD 3.0. 1x...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

T-Core 10000mAh 22.5W Compact Power Bank $23.39

Amazon has the T-Core 10000mAh 22.5W Compact Power Bank (Green) for a low $23.39 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "TCOREUSBC" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $39, so you're saving 40% off list price. 10000mAh 22.5W Power Bank. Lightweight, Only weighs 0.48 lbs. USB-C and USB-A output;...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

VEEKTOMX VT201 20000mAh Portable Power Bank w/ 3 Built-in Cables $19.56

Amazon has the VEEKTOMX VT201 20000mAh Portable Power Bank w/ 3 Built-in Cables for a low $19.56 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "47OWQJ2X" (Exp Soon). This is originally $36.90, so you save 47% off list price. 20000mAh capacity power bank. 3 built-in cable outputs: USB-C, Lightning, and MicroUSB. USB-A Output;...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy